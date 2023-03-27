Help Sandy Fight Acute Myeloid Leukemia

From Heather & family:





Our family recently received news that none of us were prepared for. Someone who means so much to all of us, a loving wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, and friend — Sandy has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).





For anyone who knows Sandy, you know that faith and family are at the heart of who she is. She is a devoted Christ follower who loves Jesus, believes deeply in the power of prayer, and is facing this journey with faith, hope, and trust in God.





Now, we are facing an immediate need, Sandy and Donnie are preparing for the road ahead and on getting her the URGENT care and treatment she needs. As she begins this journey, they will be facing heightened expenses associated with medical appointments, hospital stays, treatments, medications, and other unexpected costs. Donnie will also need to take time away from work so that he can be by Sandy’s side throughout her treatment, resulting in lost income which will create an even bigger financial hardship.





As Sandy’s family, we don’t want finances to be another burden they have to carry. We want them to be able to put their energy where it belongs, on her health, her treatment, their faith, and getting through each day together.





That is why we are coming together and asking for help.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help the financial burden they will face throughout this journey. If you aren’t in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more to our family than you know.





But above everything else, we are asking you to pray with us. 🙏 Please pray for healing for Sandy, for strength for both her and Donnie, for wisdom and guidance as they make decisions about her care, and for peace and comfort for our entire family throughout the days ahead.





We don’t know exactly what this road will look like, but we do know one thing: Sandy will not walk it alone.





From all of us who love Sandy and Donnie, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every donation, every share, every encouraging word, and especially every prayer.