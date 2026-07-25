Help Sandra Rebuild After Years of Loss and Hardsh

I’m a grieving mother and former small-business owner who is working to rebuild my life after job loss and housing instability. I’m actively seeking employment and need help covering rent, utilities, and transportation while I get back on my feet.





My name is Sandra, and I am asking for help during one of the hardest chapters of my life.

Over the past several years, I have experienced the heartbreaking loss of my son Matthew, along with other personal hardships that have affected my family deeply. Grief changes every part of life, and while I have done my best to keep going, I am now working to rebuild stability for myself and my family.

I recently lost my job and am actively applying for new positions in customer service and supervisory roles. I have years of experience running my own cleaning business and working in retail leadership, and I am determined to get back on my feet. Right now, the biggest challenge is keeping stable housing and covering the basic expenses that come with living.

Funds from this campaign will help with:

Rent Utility payments Transportation for interviews Phone and internet service needed for job applications Basic household necessities Temporary financial support while I transition back into full-time work

I am not giving up. I am applying for jobs every day, attending interviews, and taking steps toward a more stable future. If you are able to donate, share this campaign, or keep my family in your thoughts, it would mean more than I can express.

Thank you for reading my story and for any support you can give.

With gratitude,

Sandra



