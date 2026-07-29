Help Samantha Continue Her Recovery Journey

My 14-year-old daughter, Samantha, who will be entering the 10th grade this school year, underwent scoliosis surgery on May 18th. By the grace of God, the surgery was successful, and we are incredibly thankful for every prayer, kind word, and act of support we’ve received throughout this journey.

Samantha is a bright, creative, and loving young lady with a beautiful spirit. She loves participating in art clubs at school, expressing herself through creativity, and singing along to her favorite Michael Jackson songs. Her smile and determination bring so much joy to everyone around her.

Although she is making progress, her recovery is far from over. She is currently homebound from school and needs ongoing physical therapy to help rebuild her strength, improve her mobility, and regain her independence. Therapy will play a vital role in helping her safely return to school and the activities she loves.

Watching your child fight through pain and recovery is never easy, but Samantha continues to show incredible courage, resilience, and faith every single day. We couldn’t be prouder of her.

We are asking for your continued prayers and support to help provide the physical therapy she needs during this critical stage of healing. Every donation, every share, and every prayer makes a difference and brings her one step closer to a full recovery.

Most importantly, please keep Samantha in your prayers—that God continues to strengthen her body, guide her healing, and bless her with renewed strength each day.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for being part of Samantha’s journey. Your love and support mean more than words can express.

With love and gratitude,

Angel & Samantha 💜



