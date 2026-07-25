Help Samantha and Brent w/living/medical expenses

Samantha is in the hospital. During a routine, outpatient medical procedure, Samantha experienced problems breathing and was admitted into the hospital in ICU. She was intubated and placed on a ventilator. After a few days, she went home and then started having problems breathing. Over the course of a week or so, she made several trips to the Urgent Care and then ultimately back to the hospital by way of ambulance. Samantha was diagnosed with paralyzed vocal cords and failed a swallow test. She is now back in the ICU with a feeding tube and will be transferred to downtown Houston's Medical Center in Methodist Hospital. Samantha hasn't worked in 2 weeks and she faces an extended recovery time anywhere from 6 months to a year. While the future remains unknown, Samantha and Brent will need assistance from us because life goes on and the bills need to be paid. They do so much for others, help us help them. Whatever you can spare will be very helpful and appreciated.