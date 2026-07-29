GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Brian preach the true gospel of Jesus

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byBrian Rattliff

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brian Rattliff

Help Brian preach the true gospel of Jesus


Dear Brothers and sisters in Christ.


My name is Brian and I am a humble preacher, and I’m reaching out for support for the spiritual battle I find myself in. Just over 6 years ago, I started *Salt of thy earth* in Pasadena, CA. A youtube channel where I document my call to preach the gospel for the education of the word as well as the protection against false allegations. I have been consistently and violently attacked slandered and victim to many unjust persecutions for preaching the gospel, mostly from the LGBT community. Before I began preaching this is something the gospel lets me know to expect, so its nothing I didn't agree to or was unprepared for. However the attacks against me have grown significantly more sever.

Just last year a demonically possessed man came to me one night with a sword.

he spoke no words and stared at me as i stared back. The lord gentle turned him away from me. However he went on to murder and decapitate another man just a few feet away and attack 3 others until he was caught.

I tried to assist the man however there was no hope to revive him.

After this I have been diagnosed with ptsd and became more aware of the attacks that can happen against me and others at any moment that can end my life.

I also come across many slanders and false allegations that land me in jail and many false charges that require fees and cost i cant hope to afford yet can easily ruin my entire life or imprison me unjustly.

All of these battles are happening right now and I feel incredibly overwhelmed.

After praying and fasting I come to realize that the Lord wont let me down, that whatever happens I pray to be used for his will and not my own.

However the Lord reminded me:


 "For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ.

For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit."


I have grown spiritually and sent into even stronger battles that were not meant for me

to handle alone. That I am but a small member of the body of Christ that needs all of its other members as much as the other members need me.


So that's what I am seeking here in this current battle.


I need help financially and with prayers to keep strong and bold against the enemy.

Fight off the powerful LGBT organizations / State Governments unjust legal bindings against me based on false accusations for preaching the gospel.

To seek proper therapy for the trauma of witnessing a gruesome murder at the hands of the demonic.

To live and have peace in ones own home to pray and build a stronger body and mind for the battles to come. To have the strength and discipline to forgive those who trespass against me, and bless my enemies.


your donation will go toward:

• Covering basic living expenses to keep myself safe and secure spiritually physically and mentally.

• Exploring legal options to stand the accuser, slander and protect myself from vicious threats, attacks and false accusations.

• Finding ways to grow the channel, church, and funds for travel, equipment/repair to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus.

• Medical expenses for any further attacks or injuries mentally or physically.


Every little bit helps and I only suggest for you to offer what you are able.

However what is more valuable in this spiritual warfare is your prayers.

Its been so long since I have been called to preach.

I have been praised many times and blessed for answering the call and doing what most feel they cannot.

However since the very beginning when I was first called I still can not understand why the Lord feels as though someone like me is even remotely qualified to do what he expects me to do. Yet I in no way have any sort of standing to tell him he is wrong, leaving no alternative besides obedience or disobedience, and I both fear and love him too much to disobey. For each battle he sends me into he pulls me from the clutches of the enemy and victory is grasped. However these battles only become even more fearsome and increase in difficulty. I know through experience the Lord will pull me through and I have faith but only if its done in the way he calls me to do so.


Right now this is the biggest battle I have ever faced and he calls for me not to do it alone. To trust him in trusting you to awaken and stand against the accusers so that they may flee from me and continue my commission that will surely lead into a greater battle than this.


Please pray for me, for the Lord to give me a braver and more fearless heart to continue and stand against such adversity. Wisdom and patience to properly guide the lost to him. Determination and will to endure this until the end.


I really am just a nobody, there's nothing I'm doing that any other man couldn't do better.

That's because it was never meant to a burden for us to shoulder alone.

So please if you can lend me what power you can so I can do what I can so that we all can give glory to the Lord and stand against the enemy and grasp Victory in his name.

No matter how big or small that victory maybe.


With gratitude,

Brian Rattliff

Salt of thy earth ministries


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve