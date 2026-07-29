Help Brian preach the true gospel of Jesus





Dear Brothers and sisters in Christ.





My name is Brian and I am a humble preacher, and I’m reaching out for support for the spiritual battle I find myself in. Just over 6 years ago, I started *Salt of thy earth* in Pasadena, CA. A youtube channel where I document my call to preach the gospel for the education of the word as well as the protection against false allegations. I have been consistently and violently attacked slandered and victim to many unjust persecutions for preaching the gospel, mostly from the LGBT community. Before I began preaching this is something the gospel lets me know to expect, so its nothing I didn't agree to or was unprepared for. However the attacks against me have grown significantly more sever.

Just last year a demonically possessed man came to me one night with a sword.

he spoke no words and stared at me as i stared back. The lord gentle turned him away from me. However he went on to murder and decapitate another man just a few feet away and attack 3 others until he was caught.

I tried to assist the man however there was no hope to revive him.

After this I have been diagnosed with ptsd and became more aware of the attacks that can happen against me and others at any moment that can end my life.

I also come across many slanders and false allegations that land me in jail and many false charges that require fees and cost i cant hope to afford yet can easily ruin my entire life or imprison me unjustly.

All of these battles are happening right now and I feel incredibly overwhelmed.

After praying and fasting I come to realize that the Lord wont let me down, that whatever happens I pray to be used for his will and not my own.

However the Lord reminded me:





"For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ.

For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit."





I have grown spiritually and sent into even stronger battles that were not meant for me

to handle alone. That I am but a small member of the body of Christ that needs all of its other members as much as the other members need me.





So that's what I am seeking here in this current battle.





I need help financially and with prayers to keep strong and bold against the enemy.

Fight off the powerful LGBT organizations / State Governments unjust legal bindings against me based on false accusations for preaching the gospel.

To seek proper therapy for the trauma of witnessing a gruesome murder at the hands of the demonic.

To live and have peace in ones own home to pray and build a stronger body and mind for the battles to come. To have the strength and discipline to forgive those who trespass against me, and bless my enemies.





your donation will go toward:

• Covering basic living expenses to keep myself safe and secure spiritually physically and mentally.

• Exploring legal options to stand the accuser, slander and protect myself from vicious threats, attacks and false accusations.

• Finding ways to grow the channel, church, and funds for travel, equipment/repair to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus.

• Medical expenses for any further attacks or injuries mentally or physically.





Every little bit helps and I only suggest for you to offer what you are able.

However what is more valuable in this spiritual warfare is your prayers.

Its been so long since I have been called to preach.

I have been praised many times and blessed for answering the call and doing what most feel they cannot.

However since the very beginning when I was first called I still can not understand why the Lord feels as though someone like me is even remotely qualified to do what he expects me to do. Yet I in no way have any sort of standing to tell him he is wrong, leaving no alternative besides obedience or disobedience, and I both fear and love him too much to disobey. For each battle he sends me into he pulls me from the clutches of the enemy and victory is grasped. However these battles only become even more fearsome and increase in difficulty. I know through experience the Lord will pull me through and I have faith but only if its done in the way he calls me to do so.





Right now this is the biggest battle I have ever faced and he calls for me not to do it alone. To trust him in trusting you to awaken and stand against the accusers so that they may flee from me and continue my commission that will surely lead into a greater battle than this.





Please pray for me, for the Lord to give me a braver and more fearless heart to continue and stand against such adversity. Wisdom and patience to properly guide the lost to him. Determination and will to endure this until the end.





I really am just a nobody, there's nothing I'm doing that any other man couldn't do better.

That's because it was never meant to a burden for us to shoulder alone.

So please if you can lend me what power you can so I can do what I can so that we all can give glory to the Lord and stand against the enemy and grasp Victory in his name.

No matter how big or small that victory maybe.





With gratitude,

Brian Rattliff

Salt of thy earth ministries



