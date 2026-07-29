Help Sadie fight Cancer

Sadie is my 10-year-old female Dobie mix, and she has always been a friendly soul who greets everyone with a wagging tail and a warm heart. She’s brought so much joy and comfort to my life, and I can’t imagine my days without her by my side. Recently, Sadie was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma, and it’s been a difficult time for both of us as we navigate her treatment options and try to give her the best care possible.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward Sadie’s medical treatment and the medications she needs to fight this disease. Every donation, no matter the size, will help cover the costs of her veterinary visits, tests, and ongoing care. Your support means the world to us, and it will make a real difference in Sadie’s journey toward remission.





I would like to personally ask if you could help me give my Sadie girl a chance at remission. Your kindness and generosity will help us face this challenge with hope, and I am deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for being part of Sadie’s story and for helping us give her the best possible chance.