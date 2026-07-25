Help Ryder get home

I purchased Ryder from a breeder in Las Vegas. Breeder contracted with DC WAY GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION, to bring Ryder to me, 5hrs away in Southern AZ. I was contacted by DC on the day Ryder was to be delivered, telling me that they cannot deliver because Ryder was not brought to them in a safe transport carrier. I could give a 350$ deposit that I would get back, 350$ sent. The next day before delivery, I needed to pay 550$ for transport license, payed 550$ was to be refundable. The next delivery day I was contacted and was told Ryder had no insurance, that I needed to pay 2000$, took me acouple of days to get it together, but it got paid, refundable also. After I made that payment I asked and was told there would be no more unexpected fees, and Ryder would be delivered today 6/27/26. I contacted DC WAY GLOBAL in the late afternoon asking about delivery. I was told that all of my paper work is not done, that there are 5 pages that need a stamp, my guess a stamp like a notary, 5 pages, 1 stamp each for 5000$. To be paid as soon as possible before delivery, refundable too. I feel like Ryder has been kidnapped and im paying ransom at this point. I scraped to get the 2k, no way for me to come up with the 5k they want, the other 5k I'm seeking is so that I can go hire legal representation to question legality and represent me and Ryder for the final payment to get Ryder home and out of the clutches of DC WAY GLOBAL. Thank you in advance for your help, it truly is appreciated