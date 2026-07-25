Help Ryan Keep His Home and Rebuild

Hi, my name is Ryan.

I’m a 50-year-old fitness coach from Calgary, Alberta. For more than 25 years, I’ve dedicated my life to helping people become healthier, stronger, and more confident versions of themselves. I’ve always believed in hard work, personal responsibility, and finding solutions when life gets difficult.

Today, I’m the one who needs a helping hand.

Over the last few years, a series of financial setbacks—including major vehicle repairs, rising housing costs, increasing debt obligations, and a challenging economy—have left me struggling to keep up. Despite working full-time, restructuring debt, reducing expenses, and doing everything I can to improve my situation, I am facing the very real possibility of losing my home.

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

As someone who has spent most of his life helping others, asking for help does not come naturally. But after exhausting every option available to me, I have realized that rebuilding sometimes requires accepting support when it is offered.

I am not looking for a handout. I am actively working, growing my coaching business, creating fitness programs, and doing everything possible to create a better future. This fundraiser is simply intended to help bridge the gap while I work to regain financial stability.

Any funds raised will help me:

• Stay current on housing-related expenses

• Avoid losing my home - $5000 by July 23

• Reduce immediate financial pressure

• Continue building my coaching business

• Create a stable foundation for the future

If you’re unable to contribute financially, your encouragement, prayers, and support are equally appreciated.

I know many people are facing challenges of their own, and I am grateful that you’ve taken the time to read my story. Every donation, message, and act of kindness means more than I can express.

Thank you for helping me through this difficult chapter and giving me the opportunity to rebuild.

With gratitude,

Ryan Miles







