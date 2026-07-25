Help Ryan Achieve A Christian Education

After the last 8 years of my education being in Classical Conversations, and graduating from ChallengeIV this spring, I knew that pursuing my higher education in a Christian environment was important to me. At CC I learned how to know God and make Him known, and at Boyce College getting my bachelor degree in Business Management is my step. I need help funding my education, however, because although I’ve been saving from my job, I still don’t have enough to pay for the first year.

Some simple things about me are: My dad works for Compassion International, and my mom is a stay at home homeschooling mom. I am an 18 year old young man, the oldest of 4. My youngest sister is special needs, adopted from foster care, in which my family served the Lord for 5 years. I have been a big brother 51 times.

Thank you for considering giving and helping me go to a Christian college.