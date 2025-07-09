HELP Rusty & Hollie get the medical care they need

We are doing everything we can to take care of my little household, but its not enough, and we REALLY need your help.





What's going on, and why you should help us:

My mom Hollie has been elevated to stage 4 Chronic Kidney disease. We do not have enough funds to pay for her very expensive medications, but got some free samples from the doctor. She also has upcoming tests and procedures that also are requiring a copay. She is on a very limited fixed income and is retired and not fit to work. There is only one stage higher, and that is end stage renal failure which would require a kidney transplant and she is a tough case due to her history with Hepatitis B. We are coming up short.





Rusty: We already took him to the vet for his symptoms, but we have very limited funds, so we couldn't afford any tests at the time. They gave him a physical examination and gave us some donated meds, but they didn't know what was going on, and his symptoms weren't as pronounced as they were earlier when we made the appointment. I now have video of what looks like to me neurological issues or something, but its scaring me so badly. I don't know if I could handle losing him so soon after losing Ziva.





Please please help us. I don't know what else to do. Please and thank you.