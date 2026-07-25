Help Russell Seline Fight Breast Cancer and Receiv

Dear friends, family, and kind supporters,

I am reaching out to ask for help and support for my sister, Russell Seline, who is facing a difficult journey with breast cancer.

This diagnosis has brought many emotional and financial challenges. Russell needs support to access the medical care, treatment, medication, tests, and other essential expenses required during this fight.

We are raising funds to help cover:

Medical consultations and examinations

Cancer treatment costs

Medication and supportive care

Transportation and other necessary expenses related to treatment

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help Russell continue her fight with hope and strength.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a great help.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support during this difficult time.