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Help Rori Save Her Family’s Home 🙏

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$300 USD

Fundraiser created byMary Ciammaichella

Help Rori Save Her Family’s Home 🙏

If you had told me years ago that I’d be starting a fundraiser for Rori, I probably would’ve laughed.

Life has a funny way of changing people.

Rori and I share a complicated past because of the same man. We spent years on opposite sides of a situation neither of us deserved. But somewhere along the way, I got to know the woman behind all of that, and she became family to me in a way I never expected.

When I was going through cancer, Rori was there for me in ways I’ll never forget. She made one of the hardest seasons of my life a little easier simply by showing up, checking in, making me laugh, and reminding me I wasn’t alone. That kind of love and support stays with you forever.

Leaving Idaho was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because it meant leaving behind people like her. Even though I’m in Texas now, she will always hold a huge place in my heart.

If you’ve lived in our community, chances are you’ve seen Rori helping someone else instead of herself. She rescues animals, gets them the veterinary care they need, has them spayed and neutered whenever she can, and works tirelessly to find them loving forever homes. She pours her heart into people and animals alike without asking for anything in return. She has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever known.

Now she and Steve are facing the possibility of losing their home. This isn’t because they don’t work. They both work incredibly hard every single day. Sometimes life throws obstacles at good people, and despite doing everything right, the numbers just don’t add up fast enough.

I can’t be there to help organize their shop, list items for sale, or lend a hand in person. Starting this fundraiser is the best way I know to stand beside someone who has stood beside so many others.

I’m asking everyone who knows Rori, whose life she’s touched, whose pet she’s helped rescue, or who simply believes that good people deserve a helping hand, to please come together for her, Steve, their children, and the many animals they continue to care for.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can’t, please share this fundraiser. Every share helps it reach someone new, and every prayer is appreciated.

Rori has spent years rescuing others.

Let’s come together now and help rescue her.

With love and hope,

Mary ❤️


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