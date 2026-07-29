GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Ronald Become a Doctor for His Community

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Crosby

Help Ronald Become a Doctor for His Community

Help Ronald Become a Doctor for the People of Rwenzori, Uganda


A Dream Bigger Than One Man

In the Rwenzori region of western Uganda, access to quality healthcare remains a daily challenge for many families. People often travel long distances for medical care, delay treatment because of cost, or go without the healthcare services they desperately need.

Instead of accepting these challenges, Ronald chose to do something about them.

Ronald is a co-founder and dedicated leader of the Rwenzori Health Project and the Rwenzori Health Clinic. For years, he has devoted his life to serving his community, helping provide healthcare resources, health education, and support to people who otherwise might have nowhere to turn.

Yet Ronald's vision reaches even further.

He is pursuing his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree so he can bring an even greater level of medical expertise and care to the people he serves. Rather than seeking personal advancement, Ronald's goal is to return that education directly to his community through the work of the Rwenzori Health Clinic.


Why This Matters

Many parts of Uganda continue to experience shortages of trained physicians. Every doctor who chooses to serve in underserved communities can impact thousands of lives over the course of a career.

By helping Ronald complete medical school, you are not simply assisting one student.

  1. You are helping people fight deadly diseases such as Malaria, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, and cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis from unclean water.
  2. Children receive better medical care.
  3. Mothers access improved healthcare services.
  4. Families receive earlier diagnosis and treatment.
  5. Communities gain a highly trained physician committed to serving locally.
  6. The Rwenzori Health Clinic expand its ability to provide quality healthcare for years to come.

The education Ronald receives today will become healthcare for countless people tomorrow.


A Proven Commitment to Service

Ronald is already doing the work.

Through the Rwenzori Health Project, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to improving healthcare access in his community. His efforts have helped build a foundation for better health outcomes and a stronger future for the people of the Rwenzori region.

Medical school is not the beginning of his service—it is the continuation of a mission he has already embraced.

His education will strengthen the work that is already underway and multiply the impact he can make throughout his lifetime.


An Investment That Keeps Giving

Some gifts provide immediate help.

Others create lasting change.

Supporting Ronald's medical education is an investment in a future physician who is committed to serving underserved populations. Every semester completed brings him one step closer to providing advanced medical care where it is needed most.

Your contribution will help cover medical school expenses, including tuition, educational materials, and other costs associated with completing his MD degree.

Together, we can help remove financial barriers and allow Ronald to focus on what matters most: becoming the doctor his community needs.


How You Can Help

No gift is too small.

Whether you can give $10, $25, $100, or more, every contribution helps move Ronald closer to completing his medical education and expanding healthcare opportunities in western Uganda.

If you are unable to donate at this time, please consider sharing this campaign with friends, family, churches, community groups, and social networks.


Join Us in Changing Lives

The story of Ronald is not simply about earning a degree.

It is about creating hope.

It is about building healthcare capacity in an underserved region.

It is about empowering a dedicated community leader to become a physician who will serve others for decades to come.

Together, we can help transform one man's dream into better healthcare for thousands.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support.

To learn more about the work being done through the Rwenzori Health Project, please visit RwenzoriHealthProject.com.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve