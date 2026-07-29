Help Romain Survive After a Devastating Motorcycle

Our friend Romain’s life changed in a matter of seconds after a devastating motorcycle accident on the highway. He was struck by a car and suffered extremely severe injuries, including catastrophic damage to his skin and body when he hit the road. Romain is currently in the hospital in an artificial coma, fighting for his life while doctors prepare multiple urgent surgeries. The medical treatment and surgeries he desperately needs are incredibly expensive, and his family is facing overwhelming costs during this heartbreaking time. We are asking for any support possible — no donation is too small. Every contribution will go toward Romain’s surgeries, medical care, and recovery, and will help ease the burden on his loved ones while they stay by his side hoping for his recovery. Please keep Romain in your thoughts and share this fundraiser if you can.