Help Roger with Post-Accident Surgery Costs

Last Friday, my husband's cousin, Roger Enrique Castillo, who lives in Honduras, got into a motorcycle accident after a car hit him, while he was on his morning commute to work. He flew off the motorcycle and hit the ground, and the driver of the car fled the scene. In case you don't know, the majority of people don't have car or motorcycle insurance (because people can't afford it), and it's not legally required. Someone called an ambulance and he was taken to a public hospital which is free, but has very poor service. They didn't even give him a room, and not a single nurse nor doctor came to check on him or treat him, nor was he given pain relief meds. For the last 4 days he was in unimaginable pain (headache and a broken bone) along with other issues. There are good private hospitals, but they are expensive for the majority of Hondurans. Well, our relatives in Honduras scrambled to find (borrow) around 50,000 Honduran Lempiras (equivalent to around 2,000 USD), but that was only enough to transfer him over and receive 1 emergency surgery and treatment for his broken arm and head injury. He had to go through a 2nd surgery for another issue as well, but how the private hospitals work there is that the patient cannot be discharged until you pay for the full cost of treatment. His mom, Elena, who is a single mom, is not capable of paying this amount as her financial situation is tough as well.

So, we are asking you, dear friend, to prayerfully consider helping this cause. He needs $2,000 USD to get discharged this Friday, so timing in giving is very critical ! But because the finances for the first surgery were borrowed, the family needs $2,000 to give that money back to the friend who lend them that money. So, in all, they are in need of around $4,000 (107,000 HNL).





Just so you have a perspective, when I lived and worked in Honduras, I received about 600 USD a month, and my pay was on the higher scale of pay rate compared to what the majority receive on a monthly basis. So, you can see, this medical cost of $4,000 USD is a huge amount for them.





Any size donation is highly appreciated! We cannot all give large amounts, and times are tough for many, but what may seem like nothing to us here in the USA, may be a great help in a place like Honduras. If everyone works together, we can help out Roger get out of the hospital this Friday and relieve the financial stress his mother is experiencing right now.

Please give and then share the link to this with all your friends.

Thank You and God Bless You!