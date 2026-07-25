Help Roger Find Peace After Losing Tammy

Our family recently experienced the heartbreaking loss of my stepmom, Tammy, after her sudden and courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. She was not only a loving wife, grandmother, and friend, but also the sole provider for their household.





My dad, Roger, lives on a small monthly disability check that barely covers groceries, gas, and basic necessities. With Tammy gone, he is now facing the overwhelming burden of household bills and everyday expenses, all while trying to grieve the love of his life.





We are asking for help to ease some of that burden. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward helping Dad keep up with essential living expenses and give him a little breathing room during one of the most difficult times of his life.





More than anything, we want to give him some peace of mind—to help replace the constant worry of "How am I going to make it?" with the reassurance that he is not facing this journey alone.





If you're unable to give financially, we completely understand. Your prayers, kind words, and sharing this fundraiser with others mean just as much to our family.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult season. May God bless each and every one of you.