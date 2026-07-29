Help Roger beat colon cancer

My name is Tonya, and I’m raising funds for my dad, Roger Sparkman. He is 79 years old and has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer among other medical problems. Watching him go through this has been incredibly hard, especially as he deals with pain and the challenges of starting chemotherapy. Even though we live in different states, I want to do everything I can to support him during this difficult time.





Roger has always been a caring and supportive father, and it’s heartbreaking to see him struggle with his health. The cost of chemotherapy and the travel required for his appointments are adding up quickly. Our family is doing what we can, but we need help to make sure he can continue his treatment without worrying about the financial burden.





The funds raised will go directly toward his chemotherapy treatments and help cover the cost of gas for traveling to and from his appointments. Every little bit helps ease the financial burden and allows my dad to focus on his health and recovery.





Any help you can give means so much to me and my dad. Your support will help him get the treatment he needs and ease the stress during this difficult time. Thank you for caring.