Hello friends,

I never thought I’d be in this position, but I need to be honest. I made a mistake that cost us $11,000 after falling for a scam. As a retired American living in the Philippines with my wife, that loss hit us hard. It wasn’t just money—it was our security, our peace of mind, and what we rely on for daily living.





I’m asking for help not so much for myself, but for my wife. She deserves stability and comfort, and I feel the weight of letting her down. Any support you can give will go toward covering our basic needs and helping us get back on our feet. Even a small gift makes a difference, and your prayers and encouragement mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering helping us through this difficult time.





To be truthful, yes I did ask AI to help me write the part above, and I did not include a personal photo because in my wife’s culture asking for help when you are married to a foreigner has intricate social implications. Thank you for listening.





God bless you all,

Rodney



