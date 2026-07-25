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Help Robin Like The Bird Get Her Wings

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$3,665 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Robinson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Robinson

Help Robin Like The Bird Get Her Wings

Most of you know Robin (like the bird) Schwarz. She is a local treasure here in Westcliffe: a true cowgirl, a former race car driver, the world's fastest typest, a woman who has overcome more adversity than most of us can shake a finger at.


If you've ever been in need of anything from a paperclip to a healing modality for your horse, from a poem on the fly to advice on how to deal with cleansing, you've likely felt the ripple effects of her love. She always shows up-- and gives -- like an angel. Well -- now Robin needs our help.


Robin had a life changing dental procedure which involved titanium implants and her body has rejected the implants. The implants have caused an infection, and not only is she in terrible pain that has been going on for some months now, she can barely eat or swallow.


The implants must come out safely and a new direction for her mouth & teeth must be taken. She has found a bio-logical dentist who can help her but as you know, dental work is not cheap. Robin needs our support.


Please consider giving anything you can to this campaign and it will go to putting our girl back in FLIGHT and doing what she lives to do....help others. If you can start with $100 or more -- we will get there quickly. If you can spare $10, we are eternally grateful. Anything and everything will help us reach our goal. Much Love, The Robin Fan Club.


Robin read this and wanted to share the following so you better understand her situation: First, this is not easy to accept this overture of a campaign on her behalf. Truly it was my idea (Elizabeth) and she reluctantly agreed.


Also, a little back story, she went to a dentist in the springs to have this work done and they made her sign off on the work even after she'd repeatedly told them it was hurting and something wasn't right. Eventually, the discomfort turned to chronic pain and then infection, so she is trying to find a successful path. Unfortunately, she owes for the first bill for the next 8 years, which is costing most of her social security check to pay each month.


She also wants you to know she was sick for a very, very long time and while it took the wind out of her sails, she is feeling MUCH better and is doing everything she can to pay for this including selling her saddles, jewelry, silver sets, coin collections, and more.


Robin said, if anyone makes a donation of $50 or more she will give them one of her Spider Plants she's been nurturing for some time now.

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