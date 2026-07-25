help Roberta

I am a 64 yo female who has had medicaid for years, but recemtly had a motice that I make too much... (they included the roomate's income). i only make $1700 a month and now will probably loose my car and ,my housing.





I am facing surgery Tuesday for a very [painful broken foot that happened in April.... the prior orthopedic's said nothing could be done for it but i found a surgeon willing to repair it. This is going to be a minimal recovery of 8-10 weeks with the first 6 weeks being no weight bearing at all. i have to still figure out how to help my roomate (he has had 10 surgeries this past year with 1 of them being toe amputation and still not 100% healed, I have animals to care for, etc etc. Not sure how i will do this...





So yes I really could use a hand up with all I am facing in the next 3 months with all the medical bills I am facing. Probably $50 thousand and up. Not sure how I can do this.