Help Robert with Rent, bills, expenses

My name is Robert and I am currently a Paraprofessional in the Education field. I am currently experiencing financial hardships. I work full-time during the school but currently on summer break.





I have worked side jobs to stay financially afloat. I had to spend money for car repairs and I need to replace two more tires. I am behind rent for this month and need medical and car repairs. My family is limited on finances and I don't have many people to rely on. This fundraiser will help with rent bills and expenses to help me get through until I return full time to work. Anything will help.





Thank you

Robert