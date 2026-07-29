Help Robert walk again

Hi my name is Robert I'm 38 yrs old and a father of 2 a beautiful 11yr old girl named Kinley and a 6yr old boy named Cameron. The reason I am asking for help is I had a really bad motorcycle wreck in September of 25 where I broke both my femurs my lower back 19 ribs my hip and my neck. I am so blessed and thankful to be alive. Because of that I am now stuck in a wheelchair trying to learn to walk again and I must say it's truly been the biggest challenge of my life. Because of this I cannot work or provide for my family and that's devastating because we are truly struggling now. I have to have a full time caregiver so my mother has stepped in to help me and that has cost her her job. I am stuck between a rock and a hard place and it truly gets to me. My hopes for making this give send go is to take some of the stress off my family and try and make sure we dont lose our home and also so I can properly provide for my kids. If you decide to help in anyway especially prayers I would truly be grateful and so will my children. I dont have any relatives I can go to because I was raised in foster care until I turned 18 so the only family I got is my 2 kids and my mother and were barely surviving. I hope this reaches the right people's hearts and God willing you decide to help. If you took the time to read this I love you and I appreciate your consideration thank you so much and I hope all of you have an amazing blessed day. And like I said please send all the prayers you can thank yall so much I love each and everyone of you.

Sincerely, Robert