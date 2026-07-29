Help Robert Christerson Prophet three point five

I am an old prophet 1981-1984. ( 3.5 ) years ..I just found out I need major bypass vascular surgery both legs for 100 percent blockage and cellulitis two toes ..I want everyone to know if I dont make it ..all my sins were foretold before doing them in prophecy..but In a holy spirit of Christ trance ( minor prophet status only ) I could not remember foretold anything till after it happened because of course I wasn't allowed to change anything..and others sins were also exposed before doing them..besides world events inventions war famine deaths births disasters songs movies ect ect ..1981-1984..my youtube has partial list Robert Christerson..thank you for reading and please donate 🙏..you may get a prophets reward or you might not ..Christ is the only savior and this doesant mean I go to heaven at judgement I know I am not saved if I continue to sin even though grace by faith is there already does not imply I am saved at all just means I felt and know all knowlege and mysteries with ..may God bless and the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom as written amen