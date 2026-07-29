Help River and Star Start a New Chapter in Salem,

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because I’ve started this fundraiser to help me and Star relocate to Salem, Massachusetts and build a safer more stable future together.

This move means more than just changing where we live. It represents a fresh start after years of challenges, setbacks, and trying to rebuild our lives. We’ve been through difficult seasons and we are working hard to create a place where we can feel more at home, connected, and supported.

Salem has always felt like a place where we could begin again. A place with community, history, and room for us to grow. Our goal is to raise funds for moving costs, transportation, deposits, basic necessities, and getting settled while we make this transition.

Any support means the world to us. Whether you can donate, share this fundraiser, or simply send encouragement, you are helping us take a step toward a better future.

Thank you for taking the time to hear our story and for being part of this journey with us.

With gratitude, Brandie (river and star)