Help Rita with her cancer recovery

Hello my name is Rita approx 4 months ago I was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer while doing a routine well check ,since then I have had to quit working and had surgery aporox 7 weeks go to try to remove the cancer , and now I am on my 3 rd chemotherapy treatment which has made me weak , and unable to work etc I am married and my and my husband are seniors on soc security and he works part time ,he is trying to work and care for me , we have spend all of our savings at this time , and at this age and stage in life needing assistance.