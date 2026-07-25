Help Risha Preserve Her Chance to Build a Family

Hello everyone,

This is one of the most difficult things I've ever written.

My name is Risha, and I'm reaching out because I need help with something that means more to me than anything else—the chance to one day become a mother.

Life hasn't gone the way I imagined. After going through a difficult divorce, I had to rebuild my life from the ground up. It was emotionally and financially challenging, and while I eventually found love again, I also found myself facing a reality I hadn't expected: I am now 39 years old, and my fertility window is becoming very small.

My doctors have recommended that I begin IVF with embryo freezing as soon as possible to give myself the best possible chance of having a child in the future. Unfortunately, fertility treatment is incredibly expensive, and much of it is not covered by my insurance.

To make things more challenging, I am currently between jobs as I work to transition into a new career after completing my Master's degree in Data Analytics from Georgia Tech. We are living on a single income, and my husband has been carrying the financial responsibility for both our household and my medical treatment. I am deeply grateful for his unwavering love and support, but I also know how much pressure this has placed on him.

We have already committed our savings toward this journey because having the opportunity to build a family means everything to us. However, IVF often requires more than one cycle, and the costs—including procedures, medications, embryo freezing, and other medical expenses—are more than we can comfortably manage on our own.

Asking for help is incredibly humbling. I have always believed in working hard and supporting myself, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for assistance. But sometimes life brings challenges that cannot be overcome alone.

If you are able to contribute, your generosity will go directly toward my fertility treatment and help give us the opportunity to preserve our dream of having a family. If donating isn't possible, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express. No matter the outcome, I am grateful to have people willing to stand beside us during one of the most important journeys of our lives.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Risha