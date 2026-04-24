Help Riley Obtain a Medical Hardship Release

My name is Riley Moncrief (Inmate #A802945), and I am currently incarcerated at Ross Correctional Institution. I have been incarcerated since 2022 and am seeking assistance with legal fees to pursue a medical hardship release due to severe and worsening medical conditions that are not being properly addressed.

I suffer from sacroiliitis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Stage 3–4 hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Because of my complex medical conditions, the treatments I need are often unavailable to me, and I am limited to generic medications that have not adequately managed my illnesses.

My hidradenitis suppurativa has resulted in multiple open wounds across my body that frequently become infected. I am repeatedly hospitalized due to active MRSA infections related to my condition. These infections return approximately every two to three months and can become life-threatening if not properly treated.

Despite my serious medical needs, I have experienced ongoing delays in receiving necessary medical appointments, specialist care, and appropriate treatment. The lack of timely medical attention has caused my conditions to worsen and has significantly impacted my quality of life.

I am seeking assistance to hire an attorney who can help me pursue a medical hardship release so I can obtain the specialized medical care I urgently need. My health continues to decline, and I fear the consequences of not receiving proper treatment.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward legal fees and expenses associated with pursuing this release. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your support, compassion, and generosity during this difficult time.



