Help Ricky build her home

Ricky Solomon, a devoted single mom to her son Rylan, is so close to a life-changing moment—owning a home of her own through Habitat for Humanity! ❤️

After working tirelessly toward this dream, she now needs to raise $3,000 and complete volunteer hours to finally move in. This isn’t just about a house—it’s about stability, security, and a fresh start for her and her son ✨

We would love for you to be part of her journey—whether by giving your time and volunteering in Ricky’s name or by donating financially with a check made out to Habitat for Humanity in her name or on this platform!

Every act of kindness, big or small, helps bring her one step closer to opening the door to her very own home!