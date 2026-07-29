Help Richard and Prosper Become Doctors

My name is Richard, and together with my brother and friend Prosper, we're reaching out with hope in our hearts. We come from Uganda, where many talented and hardworking young people dream of pursuing higher education but are held back by financial challenges.





From a young age, we've believed that education is the key to changing lives. Growing up, we saw many people in our communities struggle to access proper medical care. Some families had to travel long distances to find a doctor, while others couldn't afford treatment when they needed it most. These experiences inspired us to dedicate our lives to medicine so that we can one day serve our communities with compassion, knowledge, and care.





We're asking for your support to help us continue our education and fulfill our lifelong dream of becoming doctors. Your donation would help us cover tuition and other educational costs as we work toward this goal. Thank you for standing with us.