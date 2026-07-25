Help reunite with our family.

My name is Lulu, and I am 19 years old. I am an Australian citizen currently living in Kenya with my siblings.

I am creating this fundraiser because my siblings and I are trying to return home to Australia to reunite with our mother. In 2020, our father took us away from our home and, for years, we were isolated from family and had very limited ways to contact anyone. Earlier this year, after I was able to save enough money to buy a phone and reach our mother, we were able to leave the abusive household we had been living in.

We are now staying in a rented apartment in Kenya while our mother works in Australia to support us and arrange the necessary travel documents for my younger siblings. Because of our circumstances, none of us has been able to attend school this year, and we are facing significant financial hardship.

As the oldest sibling, I have taken on many responsibilities, and it has been overwhelming trying to provide for my family while we wait for the paperwork to be completed. Our goal is to raise enough money to cover flights from Nairobi, Kenya, to Melbourne, Australia, so that we can finally reunite with our mother and begin rebuilding our lives together.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would also help us reach more people.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer.



