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Help Reunite My Family & Support My Daughters

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmina Oraefo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amina Oraefo

Help Reunite My Family & Support My Daughters


My name is mina am 47 and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult times in my life. I am currently out of work and facing serious medical conditions that have left me hospitalized and without a stable place to live. Because of my situation, my sister has had to take in my daughters while I try to get back on my feet. Being separated from them has been incredibly hard, and my greatest wish is to bring my family back together and provide a safe, stable home for my girls.


The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward reuniting my family and supporting my daughters’ housing needs. Every contribution will help us secure a place to live, cover essential expenses, and give my daughters the stability they deserve during this challenging time. Your support will make a real difference in our lives and help us move forward with hope.


Anything that you can give for help I appreciate it more than words can say. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering a donation. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to me and my daughters.



Iman, your courage and love for your daughters shine through in this story. Stories like yours that come from the heart are the ones that inspire the most generosity.

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