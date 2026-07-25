Help reunite former foster parent with children

Well where do I begin 😭 .As we try to figure out and conquer through here is my story .. Any small token of donation given will surely be appreciated.

For the last 8 years for the older child and the last 5 for the younger child, both found stability and nurturing with love in my care as their foster parent raising them as my own. I was blessed to be part of their lives, providing a safe and loving home where they could grow and thrive. Recently, everything changed when the children were transitioned out of my home and placed with their paternal grandmother. Although she initially expressed a desire for the children to maintain contact with me, I as well as others in their village that they have known for many years have since been blocked from seeing or even calling them. This sudden loss of connection is incredibly detrimental and going to deflect to their emotional well-being and development , thus causing some issues as they grow, thinking I abandoned them or I didn't love them anymore or even where and why did I just stop seeing them which is NOT case .





I have exhausted my own resources trying to work within the standard child welfare channels, but the system in Florida is incredibly complex. I am now raising funds to retain a specialized child welfare family law attorney who can formally advocate for the children's best interests. With professional legal help, I hope to secure formal visitation or phone contact rights so the children know they are not forgotten and still have a village that loves them. Any contribution to help cover these legal fees will go directly toward reuniting us for visits. Your support will help fight for the children's rights to maintain the crucial loving relationships they've built. Any donation, big or small, is greatly appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart..