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Help Reunite Father and Daughter

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Malfara

Help Reunite Father and Daughter

Around my sons birthday my sons roommate set up a chain of inappropriate events that led to the end of their friendship and my son moving out. As a result, the roommate was embarrassed and angry and started causing problems. When he saw that it wasn’t affecting my son, he used social media to contact my son’s child’s mother who he currently had a 50-50 successful bot only verbal custody agreement with and made so many false allegations that she refused to allow my son to pick up his daughter at the scheduled day and time.

My son immediately went to the courts and filed for a custody agreement and had to hire an attorney. Some of these false allegations included substance abuse so he also paid for a hair follicle test that dates back 90 days as well as a breathalyser service that he uses several times a day. Between the attorney and these proactive services to prove his innocence, it has cost a very large amount of money. I am incredibly proud of my son that he was in a position where he took care of his credit so that he was able to finance these things. But he now has a debt that was unexpected an extremely high that I am asking for any type of support we can get.

He is an excellent excellent father and in the last two months he finally got to see his daughter for two days this past weekend and it broke my heart to watch how terribly they both missed each other. I sure learned a lot about the way the court system does things and it’s truly not fair. I know this is so confusing to his daughter. The attorney was absolutely important because when it comes to his child Child he does not take any chances.

thank you for reading our story and for your help have a blessed day.

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