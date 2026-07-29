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Help Reunite a Loving Mother with Her Children Bef

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLaverne Potts

Fundraiser funds will be received by Laverne Potts

Help Reunite a Loving Mother with Her Children Bef

Dear community, friends, and kind strangers,Our family is currently facing an unexpected and heartbreaking crisis, and we are humbly reaching out to the public for help.My wife is a dedicated, loving mother who has been working tirelessly to fulfill her financial obligations. She has already successfully paid off half of a prior child support judgment. However, our family recently hit a difficult crossroad. Our youngest daughter is autistic and requires specialized, full-time care. When she fell severely ill, my wife missed two consecutive support payments to prioritize our youngest child's urgent medical needs.Following these two missed payments, the court was petitioned to take immediate action. As a result, my wife was detained. The court has set a cash purge amount of $6,000. This is the exact amount required to secure her immediate release and bring her back to our family, but it is a sum we simply do not have right now.The emotional toll on our children is immense. Our oldest daughter turns 5 years old this coming Monday. In her heartbreak, she is refusing to celebrate or open any gifts until her mommy is back home. Our goal is to raise these funds by Friday so we can grant a little girl her only birthday wish: having her mother home.We find ourselves in a position where we cannot do this alone. Any financial contribution you can make will go directly toward paying the court purge amount to secure her release. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. We are profoundly grateful for your time, your empathy, and any help you can provide to bring a mother home to her children.

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