Help Return Autumn to Life Changing Camp!

Hi! My name is Autumn, and I’m so excited to share that I’ve been accepted back into the Camper Discipleship Program (CDP) at Camp Berea in Hebron, New Hampshire this summer.





Last summer was one of the most life-changing experiences I’ve ever had. What I thought would just be a fun couple weeks at camp turned into a season where I really grew in my relationship with God, learned how to serve others, and discovered more about who He is calling me to be.





I was mentored by amazing Christian leaders, got to serve younger campers, and built friendships that have continued to encourage me even after camp ended. Since then, I’ve seen God continue to grow my confidence, my leadership, and my desire to follow Him in everyday life.





Because of how much that experience meant to me, I applied and was accepted back into the program this year. I’m also blessed to have the opportunity to stay an additional week as a camper so I can fully enjoy and experience camp again.





The total cost for both camp sessions comes to $1,550 for the discipleship program and $880 for the camper week. I received a $500 scholarship toward CDP, and my family is already covering a large portion of the remaining cost, along with sending my sister to camp this summer as well.





Right now, I’m hoping to raise the remaining balance so I can return and continue growing in this program that has meant so much to me.





If you feel led to support me, whether through prayer or a financial gift, I would be so grateful. Every bit helps, and I truly appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my story and be part of what God is doing in my life.





Thank you so much for your encouragement and support. I can’t wait to see what God has in store this summer!



