Help Restore The Sanctuary of Hope

It was a dream years in the making. For Army veteran Runita Hill, Sunday was meant to be the dawn of a new chapter. After tireless dedication, the doors of The Sanctuary of Hope in the Westhaven section of Portsmouth were finally thrown open, with their new pastor. The pews were filled, prayers were whispered, and a vision of community, love, and support for the hungry and the hurting finally came to life.





But hours after that inaugural service—at a place meant to be a lighthouse for the community—the unthinkable happened.





Instead of a place of peace, the doors were forced open by criminals. Over the span of two nights, The Sanctuary of Hope was ransacked. The sacred space was violated, and, most heartbreakingly, the food meant to feed the poor and vulnerable in our neighborhood was callously destroyed.





This was not just an attack on a building; it was an attack on the spirit of hope we are trying to build in Portsmouth.





Link to the news report: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/a-place-of-worship-in-portsmouth-is-now-a-crime-scene/





Why The Sanctuary of Hope Needs Your Help:





As a veteran, Runita Hill has spent her life serving others. Now, she needs our support to continue that service. The financial burden of repairing the damage, replacing the food supplies, and securing the building is a hurdle that threatens to silence this mission before it truly begins.





We are reaching out to you to help us restore The Sanctuary of Hope. Your donation will go directly toward:





Repairing the facility so that services and community outreach can resume immediately.





Restoring the food pantry so that those in need are not turned away hungry.





Strengthening security to ensure that this sanctuary remains a safe haven for everyone.





How You Can Help:





1. Donate: No amount is too small. Every dollar helps us rebuild what was lost and proves that our community stands together.





2. Share: Please share this link on your social media, with your church groups, and with friends. Help us spread the word that hope is not defeated.





3. Pray/Send Well Wishes: If you cannot donate, your words of encouragement for Pastor Hill and the congregation mean the world to them right now.





The Sanctuary of Hope was started to provide light in the darkness. Help us shine that light brighter than ever before. Let’s show the world that when our community is knocked down, we stand back up—together.





Thank you for your generosity, your compassion, and your belief in the mission of The Sanctuary of Hope.