Help Restore the Sacred Crosses of Our Church

Dear Brothers and Sisters! Dear Friends!





Please help us raise our crosses once again!

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the founding of the parish of Our Lady of Kazan in San Francisco, California. Our beautiful gem of a church memorializes the Royal Holy Martyrs of Russia, and is one of the oldest Russian Orthodox churches on the West Coast of the United States. Though we are not currently a large parish, we are a vibrant and growing religious community of Orthodox Christians honored and blessed to pray with devotion within a beautifully constructed Orthodox Church structure.

The existing three rooftop crosses adorning our church are the original crosses that were first erected when the church was completed.

For generations our crosses, the symbols of our faith, shined brightly and gloriously for all to see. The many years of San Francisco's famous fog, as well as the challenging and harsh coastal weather, have taken their toll, and our crosses have finally succumbed by fracturing and collapsing.

The surrounding support structures have also been compromised, leading to roof leaks and structural damage.

With the blessing of our ruling Archbishop, His Eminence Archbishop Kyrill,

we are tasked to raise the estimated $175,000 in order to see this important project through. With your help, your prayers and your generous donations, we know that we shall succeed.

We place our trust in God, and in your kindness.





Many thanks in advance, and may God bless you!





With love in Christ,

Archpriest Ioann Shtets

Church Parish Council &

Parishioners of

Church of the Mother of God of Kazan

5717 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94121



