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Help Restore Power for Our Family- Duke Power

Goal$4,275 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNatasha Furr

Fundraiser funds will be received by Natasha Furr

Help Restore Power for Our Family- Duke Power

My name is Natasha, and I'm writing this with urgency because my family is in a crisis. Duke Energy Progress has already disconnected our electricity service, and we need $4,275.00 to restore it. We have reached the point where every option, every extension, every arrangement has been exhausted. We are out of time, and we cannot fix this alone.

This situation didn't happen because we have been careless and irresponsible. It happened because life hit us harder than we could withstand, completely out of the blue. My husband was laid off due to company-wide cuts and spent six months searching nonstop for work—six months of applications, interviews, rejection, and a lot of uncertainty. We watched every little bit of our savings vanish, eventually leaving us with no choice but to begin selling our valuables just trying to keep our home stable. The breakthrough finally came, and he recently found a job, although it does not offer consistent, stable hours or income. The financial damage from that long period without income has left us struggling even to catch up.

During all of this, I've been homeschooling our 8-year-old daughter, Braislyn, while also attending college myself. We have been doing everything we can to keep her life steady, to protect her from the stress, to make sure she still feels safe and protected, but when the power was shut off, everything changed instantly. No lights. No refrigeration. No air conditioning, and no way to cook anything. Our home no longer feels comfortable or secure. I have no way to keep up with her schoolwork or mine.

We tried every payment plan Duke Energy Progress offered. We tried extensions, partial payments, and assistance programs. But the past-due balance grew faster than we could manage, and now the only path I have left is to pay the full amount.

This is not just about electricity; it is about our stability and safety. It is about preventing further hardship from spiraling into something far worse. Every hour without power makes life harder, more stressful, and more uncertain.

If you feel led to help, any amount will get us closer to restoring our power. If you cannot give, your shares and prayers for my family mean just as much. We are leaning on faith, on hope, and on the kindness of people who understand how quickly life changes.

Thank you for reading our story. Thank you for caring and for helping us through this moment when we cannot stand on our own. Your generosity, your compassion, and your prayers mean more than we can ever express.


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