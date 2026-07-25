Help Restore Our Church Roof

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

We are reaching out with a humble request for your prayers and support. Our church building is in urgent need of roof repairs. Over time, the roof has deteriorated, causing leaks that affect our worship services and threaten the safety of the building.

This church is more than just a building—it is a place where people gather to worship, pray, support one another, and serve the community. Repairing the roof will help preserve this place for current and future generations.

We kindly ask you to consider making a donation, no matter the amount. Every contribution brings us one step closer to completing the repairs. If you are unable to give financially, we would be grateful if you could share this appeal with others and keep our church in your prayers.

Thank you for your generosity, kindness, and support. May God richly bless you for helping us care for His house.

With gratitude,



