Help Restore My Business After Typhoon Tino

My name is Jay Mar , and I am a small business owner in the Philippines. I owned and operated Silogan Business, a local Filipino restaurant that provided income for my family and served our community.

On November 4, 2025, Typhoon Tino brought severe flooding to our area. The floodwaters devastated my restaurant, destroying equipment, supplies, furniture, and much of what we had worked so hard to build. Overnight, our source of income was severely affected.

Determined to rebuild, I took out a bank loan and used my personal vehicle as collateral to finance the renovation and purchase the equipment and supplies needed to reopen the restaurant. I believed that once the business resumed operations, it would generate enough income to repay the loan and help my family recover from the disaster.

Sadly, despite reopening, sales have remained very low. The business has not recovered as expected, and I have struggled to meet my financial obligations. As a result, the bank repossessed my vehicle, and I was forced to borrow additional money through credit cards and online lenders just to keep up with daily expenses and business costs.

Today, I am facing overwhelming debt and constant demands for repayment. I continue to work hard and keep the restaurant operating, but the income is simply not enough to cover the accumulated obligations.

I am humbly seeking help to raise between ₱600,000 and ₱700,000 to settle the debts that accumulated after the flood. These debts include bank loans, credit card balances, and other borrowings that were used to rebuild and keep the business running.

My goal is not only to become debt-free but also to rebuild a stable future for my family. Once my debts are under control, I hope to establish a small egg farm and other sustainable livelihood opportunities that can provide reliable income and help ensure that my family never faces this kind of financial hardship again.

Any donation, regardless of the amount, will help reduce the debt burden created by the flood and give my family a chance to recover and move forward. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would also mean a great deal to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and support will help my family rebuild our lives after the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino.



