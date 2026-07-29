Help Restore Camera Equipment for Church Outreach

Hi, my name is Alan.





I volunteer as an audio visual engineer for Sydney Hosanna, a Christian compassion not-for-profit organisation that supports communities in Kenya, Cambodia, Thailand, and Georgia.





Recently, the camera equipment I personally used to support the organisation disappeared after being stored in a shared conference room used by multiple companies. Unfortunately, I do not have the financial means to replace the equipment myself.





The missing equipment includes:

Nikon D750 camera 200mm lens





This equipment was used to help support services, events, media production, and outreach work for the organisation.





I was also preparing to use this equipment to serve my local church, Sydney Antioch Church, by helping start live streaming and uploading worship services to YouTube so more people could stay connected and access services online.





I’m raising funds to help replace the lost equipment so I can continue volunteering and supporting both Sydney Hosanna’s ministry work and my local church community.





Any support, whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing this fundraiser, would mean a lot to me.





Thank you so much for your kindness and support.