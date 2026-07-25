Help Restore Aaron’s Health and Smile

Dear Friends,

My husband is a devoted husband, father, veteran, and pastor who has faithfully spent his life serving both our country and our community. Unfortunately, years of severe dental problems have left his remaining teeth beyond repair. He now faces recurring infections, broken teeth, and daily pain due issues in connection to his military service. His remaining teeth need to be removed, and because of the extent of the extractions, he will most likely need to undergo anesthesia for the procedure. These infections are not only painful, but also pose an ongoing risk to his health if left untreated.

I am blessed to be a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling and caring for our children, which means my husband is the sole provider for our family. The cost of his dental treatment is far beyond what we can afford, and the time he will need to recover will also place additional financial strain on our family as he is unable to work during his healing.

Our immediate prayer is to raise enough to cover the cost of his extractions, anesthesia, and the dental care needed to end the constant infections that have affected his health and quality of life. If the Lord provides beyond that need, our hope is to one day replace his teeth with dental implants so he can eat, smile, speak, and continue serving in ministry without pain and embarrassment.

We have always trusted God to provide for our family’s needs, and asking for help does not come easily. If you feel led to support our family through a donation, your generosity will help restore my husband’s health and provide for our family while he recovers. If giving isn’t possible, we would be incredibly grateful for your prayers and for sharing our story.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. May God bless you abundantly.



