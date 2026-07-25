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Help Restore a Safe Home for Three Martindale Elde

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$347 USD

Fundraiser created byPat Fowler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Pat Fowler

Help Restore a Safe Home for Three Martindale Elde

My name is Pat Fowler, and I am a Martindale resident. I came to know this family through church, and over time they have become dear friends.


I am organizing this fundraiser, with the family’s knowledge and permission, to help three elderly siblings who are lifelong Martindale residents return safely to their home. One sister, an 80-year-old woman, has been providing full-time care for her 97-year-old sister and 78-year-old brother.


The house has serious repair needs, including foundation problems, damaged and rusted plumbing, electrical problems, and other conditions that make the home unsafe and unhealthy. Additionally, there is no heat or air conditioning in the home! Because of these conditions, the family has had to temporarily relocate to a low-income apartment while repairs are made.


Every dollar raised will go toward making the home safe, healthy, and livable again so this family can return to the home they love.


The good news is that community members and skilled workers have already stepped forward to donate labor. That generosity has made this repair effort possible. What is needed now is help paying for materials, supplies, and modest honorariums for skilled contractors who are assisting at reduced cost but cannot donate all of their work.


Funds raised will be used for needs such as:

  1. plumbing materials and repairs;
  2. electrical wiring
  3. foundation stabilization materials;
  4. basic safety and sanitation repairs;
  5. mini-split a/c and heat appliance;
  6. contractor honorariums for specialized work;
  7. cleanup and repair supplies;
  8. other materials needed to make the home safe, healthy, and livable again.


This is not a cosmetic project. The goal is simple: to help three elderly siblings return to a safe, stable, and healthy home.


For those who would prefer to help in another way, we are also working to identify opportunities for donated materials, contractor support, and in-kind contributions.


This family has spent a lifetime as part of Martindale. Now they need their community to quietly and lovingly stand beside them.


Thank you for helping restore safety, dignity, and home.


Proposed budget:

  1. $6000 foundation repair
  2. $2,500 flooring
  3. $6000 plumbing
  4. $6000 electrical wiring
  5. $3000 shower
  6. $10,000 kitchen cabinets
  7. $2200 mini-split (2)
  8. $3900 for ADA front entrance ramp and ADA bathroom bars


Every donation helps move this family closer to a safe, livable home. If you are not able to give, sharing this fundraiser with your own networks can help us reach people who may be able to help.

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