Help Restore a Father's Legacy

This truck isn't just an old pickup. It's the last piece of a father that his daughter has left.

He was the kind of dad every kid deserves. He worked hard, loved his children unconditionally, and never let them doubt that they came first. This truck was more than transportation, it was his office, his home away from home, and the place where countless memories were made.

Whenever he came to visit, he wouldn't walk into the house. He'd wait patiently in the driver's seat until you came outside, climbed into the truck, and spent time talking with him. That's where the conversations happened. That's where the memories were made.

Over the years, this truck carried him through 22 states, faithfully taking him wherever work and life led him.

After he passed away, the truck was inherited by his son. Tragically, due to poor decisions, it was rolled over and badly damaged. Today, it belongs to his daughter, whose dream is to restore it, not because it's valuable, but because it's the last tangible connection she has to her dad.

Every dent can be repaired. Every broken part can be replaced. But the memories this truck holds are irreplaceable.

We're asking for your help to bring this truck back to life. Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward repairing the damage and returning it to the road where it belongs, a rolling tribute to a father who loved his family with everything he had.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.