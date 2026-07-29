HELP RESTORE A 102 YEAR OLD GREAT GRANDMOTHER

I’m reaching out to ask for prayers and support during one of the most heartbreaking situations our family has ever faced. My 102-year-old mother has been financially exploited, and nearly $100,000 of her life savings has disappeared.

The money from her life insurance policy, the sale of her home, and the funds that were in her checking account are gone. To make matters worse, it appears that someone used my mother’s money to pay their own bills. Within a short period of time, everything she worked her entire life to save was taken.

This has been emotionally devastating to her and the family. I have gone from weeping bitterly to feeling deep anger and heartbreak. My mother did everything right. She tried to prepare for the future, to make sure her affairs were in order, and to make sure she would not be a burden on anyone.

She even had a $10,000 life insurance policy to help cover final expenses and ensure she could be laid to rest with dignity. But when she turned 100 years old, that policy had to be cashed in, and to my shock and dismay, it appears that every dollar of that money was spent within a single month.

Today, the painful reality is this: My mother has nothing left. There is no money even set aside for her burial when the time comes. The hardest part is that she did nothing wrong, yet now she has nothing.

We are asking for help from anyone who feels moved and desires to support the effort to restore her. Every donation will go toward helping restore some stability and ensuring that my mother can still have the dignity, care, and proper arrangements she deserves.

I can’t begin to express how painful it was to hear her ask me: “So are you telling me that there’s no money to even bury me?” My hearts desire is to make her remaining days be without worry, without embarrassment, and that she can hold her head up. I don’t want her to deal with the evil that someone has done.

I've had five people to ask me to set up a crowd funding account on behalf of my 102-year-old mother. Like me, their desire is for evil to be overcome with good.

Thank you for your prayers, your kindness, and your willingness to stand with us during this incredibly difficult time. The financial exploitation of the elderly is devastating.

I have a lengthier description of this situation in this link:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1HzbHX8Jxe/