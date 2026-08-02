GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Repair Storm Damage

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMathew Lundy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mathew Lundy

Help Repair Storm Damage

My name is Mathew. I'm a husband and father of 3. A couple of years ago my wife and I lost our uncle (last of our family within 900 miles) and we inherited his trailer and property. A small parcel and a 1999 Clayton Texan manufactured home. We moved in and have been living here since.


Recently we decided to try and sell them both and attempt to start a new chapter and get out of the neighborhood we're in. It's the worst area in town. Drug dens, drivebys and hostage situations are common. I'm not exaggerating in the least. We also weren't ready to own a home but had no choice.


We spoke to a few quick sell companies a couple weeks back and got some good offers. We were planning on moving forward then a few days ago a microburst destroyed a 40 foot portion of our 80x10 foot awning and flipped it up and over the house.

It broke both skylights, ripped a bunch of shingles out and left the once covered porch half exposed. The rain that came along with it also pretty much destroyed everything I had stored on the porch and underneath the awning.


Unfortunately we let our insurance lapse a few months ago, not smart I know but I can't change the past. It was pay that or pay utilities and/or get groceries. We've been struggling financially for years due to lack of work in our small town and have experienced setback after setback beyond our control. Every time we get ahead something happens to push us back. We've managed to stay afloat but just barely.


This will obviously bring the sell price down significantly so I'm trying to raise funds to cover the porch back up, replace the skylights and fix the shingles as well as get a roll off dumpster for all of the trash and junk that has accumulated and everything destroyed in the storm. Any extra funds will be used to fix up as much as we can.


Selling will help us toward our goal of finally getting on the right track and having a long term plan.

I plan to buy a cheap van and equipment to start a mobile detailing business with my oldest son, since I can't find meaningful work in our town and it's the perfect market for it. Also buy a reliable used vehicle for my wife (been driving a 2006 crown Victoria with 250,000 miles for the last year, our sole vehicle) and rent a place for a year to get our credit up enough to purchase a home for the first time. A large portion of the money from selling will be set aside for a down payment as well.


I understand not everyone can donate so all I ask is to please share this. Every little bit helps and is greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $300 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $685 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve