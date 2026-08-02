Help Repair Storm Damage

My name is Mathew. I'm a husband and father of 3. A couple of years ago my wife and I lost our uncle (last of our family within 900 miles) and we inherited his trailer and property. A small parcel and a 1999 Clayton Texan manufactured home. We moved in and have been living here since.





Recently we decided to try and sell them both and attempt to start a new chapter and get out of the neighborhood we're in. It's the worst area in town. Drug dens, drivebys and hostage situations are common. I'm not exaggerating in the least. We also weren't ready to own a home but had no choice.





We spoke to a few quick sell companies a couple weeks back and got some good offers. We were planning on moving forward then a few days ago a microburst destroyed a 40 foot portion of our 80x10 foot awning and flipped it up and over the house.

It broke both skylights, ripped a bunch of shingles out and left the once covered porch half exposed. The rain that came along with it also pretty much destroyed everything I had stored on the porch and underneath the awning.





Unfortunately we let our insurance lapse a few months ago, not smart I know but I can't change the past. It was pay that or pay utilities and/or get groceries. We've been struggling financially for years due to lack of work in our small town and have experienced setback after setback beyond our control. Every time we get ahead something happens to push us back. We've managed to stay afloat but just barely.





This will obviously bring the sell price down significantly so I'm trying to raise funds to cover the porch back up, replace the skylights and fix the shingles as well as get a roll off dumpster for all of the trash and junk that has accumulated and everything destroyed in the storm. Any extra funds will be used to fix up as much as we can.





Selling will help us toward our goal of finally getting on the right track and having a long term plan.

I plan to buy a cheap van and equipment to start a mobile detailing business with my oldest son, since I can't find meaningful work in our town and it's the perfect market for it. Also buy a reliable used vehicle for my wife (been driving a 2006 crown Victoria with 250,000 miles for the last year, our sole vehicle) and rent a place for a year to get our credit up enough to purchase a home for the first time. A large portion of the money from selling will be set aside for a down payment as well.





I understand not everyone can donate so all I ask is to please share this. Every little bit helps and is greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless.