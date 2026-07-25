Help repair our home to get my children back home

My name is Sarah. I’m a mom of three special‑needs kids — an 11‑year‑old with autism and ADHD, a 9‑year‑old with Down syndrome, and a 5‑year‑old with level 2 autism. CPS recently removed them from my home, and I’m heartbroken.For years I’ve been trying to get the repairs my house needs, but with three high‑supervision kids and limited childcare, it’s been almost impossible to finish. We’ve been buying materials little by little, but we still need help to complete everything required so my children can come home.I’m devastated and doing everything I can to reunite my family. If you can donate or share our story, it would mean the world to us. Every bit helps bring my kids back home where they belong.