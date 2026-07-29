Help repair our home and keep our family together

My name is Brittany, and I’m reaching out because my family and I are facing a difficult time. My parents helped us get a trailer so we could have a place to call home, but it was sold as-is and needs a lot of repairs. Right now, it’s my husband, our three kids (ages 10, 8, and 3), and me living here. We’re doing our best, but with me fighting for disability and my husband struggling with seizures, it’s been impossible to cover all the repairs ourselves.





The trailer has a water leak that’s caused the floors to rot, and in some places, we’ve even fallen through. There’s also a lot of mold, including black mold, and some of the inside walls are missing. We need to fix the plumbing, replace most of the floors and walls, and remove all the mold to make our home safe. On top of that, we have a CPS case that will be closed as long as we can get our house in order.





In my time of need, I am running out of options and fear losing my kids. I want to make a stable home for my family, and this is my last hope. If anyone is willing to help, I don’t think words could even cover how thankful and grateful I would be. Your support would mean the world to us and help keep our family together.