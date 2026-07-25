Help Repair My Phone to Keep Supporting My Family

I was recently laid off and have been searching for odd jobs just to keep the lights on, but now my phone is starting to die on me. I truly do not want to replace my phone, and I do not want to ask for more than what I need, but without a reliable phone, it is becoming more and more difficult to handle important responsibilities. I need my phone to help support my family and to use it for the odd jobs I've been taking on. I rely on my phone for jobs and to stay connected with customers, so without it, I can't earn money or support my family and will fall behind on my bills even more.

I am not asking for a new phone. That would take too much time to set up, and I just need my phone working properly again. In the condition my phone is currently in, I can only talk on speakerphone, the back of my phone is coming off, the screen needs to get replaced, and the manufacturer no longer supports updates, so a lot of apps I can no longer have (but that's okay because I just need it for work). My cracked phone has started to glitch, so there are times when it works and times when it doesn't.

I have taken it to a repair shop, and they've estimated around $250 to get it repaired. New phones these days cost upwards of almost $1k, and that is just too much to ask for. My phone is at least 5 years old (or more), but if I can just get it repaired, I can continue to work and save up to buy a new one on my own if I need to.

The funds will go directly to repairing my phone, and I will update with pictures if the goal is reached.

Even if you cannot donate, please help share this because every contribution, no matter the size, means so much to me and will help me continue to work and find a stable job.