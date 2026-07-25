Help Renovate the Little Ones House

Fundraiser Story

For more than 35 years, the Jesus Menino Catholic Community in Petrópolis, Brazil, has welcomed abandoned children and people with severe disabilities who have nowhere else to go. Many of these children are survivors of abortion attempts or have been left without families because of their complex medical conditions.

Today, 46 children and adults with special needs live in our family-style homes, where they receive not only food and medical care, but also love, dignity, education, therapy, faith, and the opportunity to grow in a real family environment.

One of the most important homes in our Community is the Little Ones House, where the youngest and most vulnerable children receive daily care. After many years of continuous use, this home urgently needs renovation to provide a safer, healthier, and more functional environment.

This project will improve:

A fully functional and hygienic kitchen. A better organized laundry room. Safe therapeutic and recreational areas. Community and celebration spaces. Improved accessibility and infrastructure. Better conditions for the caregivers who dedicate their lives to these children.

The total cost of the renovation is US$60.000,0 and every donation, regardless of the amount, brings us closer to completing this mission.

When you support this project, you are not simply funding a building.

You are helping provide:

• A safe home.

• Daily meals.

• Hygiene and health.

• Therapy and rehabilitation.

• Love and dignity.

• A future for children who were once forgotten.

As Jesus said:

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:40)

We are deeply grateful for your generosity, your prayers, and for becoming part of our mission of defending life and restoring hope.

Every gift changes a life.

Thank you for helping us build a home where every child is loved.

Friends of Baby Jesus

Petrópolis – Rio de Janeiro – Brazil



